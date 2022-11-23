Elton John and his family usher in the holiday season at a special NYC spot

Elton John kicked off the holiday season with a little help from his family in the Big Apple.

The legendary singer was joined by husband David Furnish and their sons, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9, to unveil Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window and light show on Nov. 22 in New York City.

John even treated fans to a performance of his hit “Your Song” decked out in a pair of red pants, red tinted glasses and a green overcoat with “Elton” printed on the front pocket. John was accompanied by Furnish, who wore a bright green pea coat and white turtleneck, and their kids.

Elton John sits with husband David Furnish, in green coat, at the Saks' light show and window unveiling. Saks

Saks works in partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund and donated $1 million to his organization.

“I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world a brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond,” John said in a statement. “While it’s the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn’t forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect, and dignity are not guaranteed.

“Saks’ generous support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund will help fuel our programs to bring an end to the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many people from accessing compassionate and life-saving HIV care,” he added.

Elton John is greeted by his children, Zachary, 11, and Elijah, 9. Evan Agostini / AP

“Saks is proud to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and partner with Sir Elton John, who shares our passion for self expression through creativity and fashion,” Saks CEO Marc Metrick said in a statement.

“At Saks, we are committed to connecting with our customers through unique experiences and impactful partnerships. We’re pleased to work with this incredible organization to provide our customers with an opportunity to give back this holiday season and look forward to sharing this meaningful campaign across the total Saks Fifth Avenue experience.”

Elton John performed "Your Song" at the holiday event. Saks

John doesn't often give a glimpse of his kids, although he did share a photo of them earlier this year posing with their godmother, Lady Gaga, at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

"So sad to be missing out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with @DavidFurnish, @LadyGaga and the boys but I’m sending my love to everyone for their support of @EJAF. It means the world to us!" he captioned the picture.

