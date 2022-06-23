Elon Musk’s daughter granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter’s request to legally change her name was granted by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge Wednesday, according to a court document obtained by NBC News.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name, recognition of change of gender, and issuance of new birth certificate is granted,” the judge ruled, according to the document.

Musk’s daughter, whose new name is Vivian Jenna Wilson, asked the court to change her name in accordance with her gender identity and because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The petition was filed in Santa Monica in April, and it came to light recently in online news reports as Musk, the chief of Tesla and SpaceX, attempts a takeover of the social media platform Twitter.

Wilson did not respond to text messages from NBC News requesting comment, and it appeared her voicemail inbox was full. She recently turned 18.

Wilson’s mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008; she did not respond to an email requesting comment on her daughter’s petition.

It was not immediately known what caused the rift between Musk and his daughter.

The tycoon has weighed in on the topic of transgender people choosing their preferred pronouns, tweeting in 2020, “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

