Cookie fight! See what Elmo has to say about spat with Zoe on ‘Sesame Street’

Elmo is setting the record straight after a "Sesame Street" clip from 2004 went viral.

But what happened on America's happiest street?

In the 35-second clip, taken from an episode titled "Elmo feels he’s treated unfairly by Rocco," Elmo and Zoe are fighting over cookies. Zoe has reserved an oatmeal raisin cookie for her pet rock, Rocco.

“How? How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo,” an irritated Elmo says in the video. “Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth. Rocco is just a rock. Rocco is not alive.”

The internet was quick to respond to the now-viral clip tweeted on Jan. 3. Many said Elmo had every right to be mad, while others worried for Zoe's mental health.

With so much buzz — the clip has garnered more than 7.4 million views and 8,000 responses — Elmo decided he could not keep quiet on the matter.

"Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!" the beloved red Muppet tweeted Wednesday.

But the jury is still out on Zoe's pet rock.

"Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco," the tweet concluded.

Minutes after, Elmo tweeted again.

"Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie?" the Muppet wrote. "Elmo is just curious."

TODAY co-host Carson Daly said it best during his PopStart segment Thursday.

"Rest assured all is well on 'Sesame Street,'" Daly said. "Elsewhere in the world things are crazy, (but) on 'Sesame Street' things are pretty good."

