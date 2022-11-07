Mother-son duo have a heartfelt reason for volunteering at the polls every election

As election poll workers brace for an increase in threats and intimidation on election day, one mom and her son will be volunteering at the polls like they always do.

“The intimidation and all of the false claims is why it’s important not to shy away from the duty of actually doing the work,” mom Shyamala Keshamouni said. “If not, then there will be chaos and we need democracy to still continue for our kids.”

As an immigrant, Keshamouni knows what it's like to not be able to vote in the United States.

Keshamouni immigrated to the United States from India in 1996. While her and her husband have lived in Michigan for over 25 years, as permanent residents of the United States they were not eligible to vote until they became citizens.

"It was really important for us to be part of this process and ensure that our country had a bright future," Keshamouni said. She voted for the first time in the U.S. in 2020; but it was her then-17-year-old son, Abhi, who inspired her to do more.

Abhi Keshamouni and his mom, Shyamala, volunteer at the polls together. Courtesy Shyamala Keshamouni

"He was the only one in the household unable to vote because he wasn't 18 yet," the proud mom explained. "After watching Trevor Noah and reading articles, he realized one way he could contribute without actually voting was to volunteer (as a poll worker). He was excited to be part of the process, even though he couldn't actually cast a ballot."

Abhi told TODAY that in 2020 he felt "very stuck at home." He wanted to "find something that I can do to help," he said, even if it was small.

Abhi first volunteered during the March 2020 primaries, working at a polling place in Detroit, Michigan. He woke up at 5:45 in the morning to report on time, and didn't go home until 10:30 at night.

It showed me that if we don’t have more people volunteering then it’s hard to keep more polling stations open. abhi Keshamouni, volunteer poll worker

"My first time working as a poll worker, I had to work by myself," Abhi told TODAY. "It was a pretty hectic experience for my first time working. It speaks to how much they need workers. It showed me that if we don't have more people volunteering then it's hard to keep more polling stations open."

Experts have warned of a poll worker shortage leading up to the 2022 midterms. According to Vet the Vote, a national campaign to encourage veterans and military members to become poll workers, 130,000 volunteers have stopped serving over the past three midterm elections.

After becoming a citizen, Shyamala Keshamouni, with her son Abhi, cherishes the right to vote Courtesy Shyamala Keshamouni

Inspired by her son, Keshamouni decided to volunteer, too.

"It was quite harrowing, waiting for Abhi to come home — it was 11:00 pm by the time he got home," she explained. "I wanted to understand what it meant to actually go volunteer at a polling station. (When I did), I thought: 'Of course, not only can I vote, I can also volunteer and do my part to make sure there is appropriate support for this process.' It was very motivating for me to see him — it was a long day and he wasn't behaving like a 'normal' teenager and he kept at it. It was really inspiring for me."

Keshamouni said she is also inspired by the people she helps as a poll volunteer.

"One voter, who was quite elderly, came in (in 2020) and was using a walker," she said. "They needed some assistance to get to the actual voting booth. It was really impressive to me to watch this person try once, twice, three times (to fill out a ballot) before they got it right. They did not give up."

That determination to vote — they obviously knew how important it was and how valuable their vote was. Shyamala Keshamouni, volunteer poll worker

Keshmouni explained that there was an option to use assistant electronic voting, but the elderly voter "wanted to use the pen to fill out their ballot."

"That determination to vote — they obviously knew how important it was and how valuable their vote was," she added. "That moment stood out to me and spoke volumes."

Shyamala and Abhi Keshamouni Courtesy Shyamala Keshamouni

Despite an increase in threats, conspiracy theories and baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, Abhi and his mom said they're not afraid to continue volunteering during elections.

"(Poll workers) do a very good job of making us feel supported and making us feel safe to work there," Abhi said. "And for people to come in and vote safely."

Senior FBI officials has issued a warning, citing an “unusual levels of threats” against election workers in seven states, including Colorado, Wisconsin and Michigan, where Abhi and his mom will be volunteering.

"There is police presence — a couple of officers hanging out, keeping an eye on things to make sure things don't get out of hand," Keshamouni said. "The training we're given helps aid us in keeping calm and knowing what to do."

It doesn’t matter what your opinion is — if you have a say in this democracy, make it a better democracy ABHI KESHAMOUNI, VOLUNTEER POLL WORKER

Keshamouni and her son hope that more people will feel called to volunteer during upcoming elections.

"I'll be continuing to do this for the foreseeable future," Abhi said. "I don't plan on stopping. I want people to know that we need you to come out and vote. It doesn't matter what your opinion is — if you have a say in this democracy, make it a better democracy. And I will stand by that until the day I die."

