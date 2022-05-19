Ed Sheeran announces the birth of his second child with Cherry Seaborn: ‘We are both so in love’

Ed Sheeran is a dad again!

On Thursday, the "Shape Of You" singer announced that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed a baby girl.

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl," Sheeran captioned an Instagram photo of a pair of white baby socks. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Sheeran and Seaborn share a daughter named Lyra Antarctica, who was born in 2020.

The couple announced her birth in a similar way, with a photo of socks.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran," he wrote at the time. "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here."

In June, Sheeran said in a SiriusXM interview that fatherhood was “the best thing that’s ever happened to me."

“I think there’s so many different sides and shapes to it," he said. "There’s difficult days. There’s amazing, easy days. It’s just a rollercoaster of emotions."

Sheeran added, "I know that sounds like a cliché thing to say but it’s amazing. I love it."

Related video: