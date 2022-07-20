See what Dylan Dreyer packed in her ‘working mom’ lunchbox

Working moms on the move don't always have time to sit at the table for meals, and TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer is no exception.

The mom of three shared a snap of her “working mom” dinner to Instagram late Monday on her way back to the studio, which included a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, plantain chips and cherries.

"Dinner fit for a … working mom," Dylan captioned the photo,. "Heading back into work to talk relentless heat on @nbcnightlynews."

Fellow moms were quick to weigh in on Dylan's meal in the comments.

"53 year old Mom. I have a pb&j at least once a week," one wrote.

Another chimed in, "No shame, I eat Pb&j more than my kids do!"

Dylan shares three sons — Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 9 months — with her husband, cameraman Brian Fichera.

The couple are no strangers to sharing behind-the-scenes peeks at their life on social media.

Earlier this summer, Dylan shared the reality of packing for vacation with three kids.

“Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing,” she captioned the carousel of photos. “Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture).”

A few months ago, Dylan documented her “ambitious“ journey to a restaurant with her sons without Fichera.

“Ambitious? Yes. Worth it? Yes!!” she captioned a photo of the family smiling at a table.

