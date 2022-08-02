IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dylan Dreyer receives adorable birthday message from her sons!

By Drew Weisholtz

Dylan Dreyer’s boys are doing their part to make sure she has a memorable birthday.

While wearing matching T-shirts, Dylan’s sons Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, helped their mom celebrate turning 41 on Tuesday with a special video featuring them singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

Calvin leads the way in the performance, while he puts his fingers around his eyes and spiritedly moves his arms like a conductor. Oliver, meanwhile, does his best to keep up and busies himself by swinging a stuffed animal. Dylan’s other child, Rusty, 9 months, does not appear in the video.

“Happy 41 birthday!” Calvin says before the clip draws to a close. “It’s so weird that it’s Mom’s 41 birthday.”

"He did tell me, he's like, 'Forty-one. Wow, you're getting old.' Thanks, Cal," Dylan said on the 3rd hour of TODAY after seeing the clip and having a cake brought out to help her celebrate her big day.

Calvin and Oliver certainly look like they are bursting with energy, which doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Last week, Dylan peeled back the curtain on how hectic vacationing with three kids can be with a series of pictures of the boys in her bed with husband Brian Fichera.

“6:30am,” Dylan captioned the shots, along with the hashtags #vacation #withkids and #wouldntchangeathing.

The love Dylan's kids for her certainly goes both ways. In April, she posted a photo of her with all three children eating out at a restaurant, which can be a real test of any parent's patience.

“Ambitious? Yes. Worth it? Yes!!” she captioned the picture.

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.