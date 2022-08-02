Dylan Dreyer’s boys are doing their part to make sure she has a memorable birthday.

While wearing matching T-shirts, Dylan’s sons Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, helped their mom celebrate turning 41 on Tuesday with a special video featuring them singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

Calvin leads the way in the performance, while he puts his fingers around his eyes and spiritedly moves his arms like a conductor. Oliver, meanwhile, does his best to keep up and busies himself by swinging a stuffed animal. Dylan’s other child, Rusty, 9 months, does not appear in the video.

“Happy 41 birthday!” Calvin says before the clip draws to a close. “It’s so weird that it’s Mom’s 41 birthday.”

"He did tell me, he's like, 'Forty-one. Wow, you're getting old.' Thanks, Cal," Dylan said on the 3rd hour of TODAY after seeing the clip and having a cake brought out to help her celebrate her big day.

Calvin and Oliver certainly look like they are bursting with energy, which doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. Last week, Dylan peeled back the curtain on how hectic vacationing with three kids can be with a series of pictures of the boys in her bed with husband Brian Fichera.

“6:30am,” Dylan captioned the shots, along with the hashtags #vacation #withkids and #wouldntchangeathing.

The love Dylan's kids for her certainly goes both ways. In April, she posted a photo of her with all three children eating out at a restaurant, which can be a real test of any parent's patience.

“Ambitious? Yes. Worth it? Yes!!” she captioned the picture.