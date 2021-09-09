Calvin goes to kindergarten! See how mom Dylan Dreyer captured the moment

And off he goes!

Dylan Dreyer posted a series of photos Thursday morning as son Calvin headed to his first day of kindergarten.

“Someone’s excited for his first day of kindergarten!! Rainy day won’t stop that smile…go get ‘em Cal!!!” she captioned the pictures, while also using the hashtags #gocalgo and #wheredoesthetimego?

Two photos feature a beaming Calvin, 4, ready to go to school in a rain jacket. In another pair of shots, he’s next to little brother Oliver, 1, while the final picture captures both boys with their mom and dad Brian. All the while, Calvin shows off a smile that stretches from sandbox to sandbox.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

School seems to have arrived just in time.

Earlier this week, Dylan, who has her own method of calming down her kids, recalled how Calvin had a meltdown while their family was at the beach with Hoda Kotb.

“We were with Hoda and he wanted nothing to do with me, nothing to do with Brian and then Hoda said ‘Let me take you,’” Dylan recalled Tuesday during the 3rd hour of TODAY.

“He just reaches his arms out and basically falls asleep on her shoulder. She was the only thing that could calm him down this weekend,” she said.

Related: