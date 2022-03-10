Denise Richards shares birthday tribute to daughter despite 'strained' relationship

Denise Richards is wishing her oldest daughter a happy birthday despite revealing last month that she and Sami, who she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, are experiencing a "strained" relationship.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum posted a sweet message on Instagram in honor of Sami's 18th birthday.

Richards uploaded a slideshow that included a recent photo of her daughter as well as two childhood pictures. In one of the throwback photos, Sami Sheen holds a heart with “I love you to pieces” written on it.

“In a blink of an eye you’re 18…. !!!! Happy Birthday my beautiful Sami,” Richards wrote in the caption.

“I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom,” she wrote. “And Nana is looking down celebrating with you.”

Sami Sheen saw the heartfelt post and replied in the comments, “thank you so much mom i love you too” along with two heart emoji. She also reposted her mother’s message on her Instagram story.

Richards had previously shared birthday posts when her daughter turned 16 and 17.

The most recent loving interaction comes almost a month after Richards opened up about her “strained” relationship with her daughter.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in February, the actor said that Sami Sheen had moved in with her father.

“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” Richards shared at the time. “She lived with me all these years. But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles. When there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates, and Uber, and this, and this, and this where you have everything that you want.”

Richards explained that she has different rules she expects her children follow compared to how they behave when they visit their father.

“Charlie and I, we were on different pages from the beginning,” she said.

Later in the interview, she added, “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her and it’s very difficult.”

The mother and daughter also disagreed over Sami Sheen’s decision to not be in school.

Still, Richards said she was hopeful that they would repair their relationship.

“I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained,” she said.

Charlie Sheen and Richards also share 16-year-old daughter Lola. In 2011, Richards adopted her third daughter, Eloise, as a single mother.