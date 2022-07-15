Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” pros Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson who are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the happy news in an exclusive with People.

"Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be," Johnson, 28, told the outlet.

The mom-to-be shared the special moment she realized she might be pregnant.

"We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’

Johnson said she took a test and it "immediately turned positive."

"The shock and just disbelief was insane," she said. "I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant."

She continued, "Everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened."

But the surprises didn't stop there. Johnson wanted to create a special reveal for Chmerkovskiy, 36, too.

"I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers," Johnson told People. "I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn’t expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home. So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, ‘Did you go shopping today?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.’ I’m like, ‘No way. I got some too today.’"

Johnson said Chmerkovskiy came over laughing and took off the lid.

"He looked at the shoes and was like, ‘How small are these sneakers?’ Then it hit him and his face ... it was priceless," she said.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2019 at a ceremony at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, are enjoying the experience together.

"Val is just so funny in this whole experience," Johnson said. "He is obsessed with my body growing. He’s just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful."

Johnson, who revealed she is due in January of next year, told People that she is most excited to see her husband step into the role of dad.

"If he is anything like he is as a husband, he’s going to be the best dad in the world," she said. "He is so selfless and loving. Between the two of us, he is by far the more patient one. So I think, all of these little attributes are going to just make him an incredible dad."

