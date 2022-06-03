IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Louisiana father Ross Armstrong surprised his son Rossy, who is visually-impaired, at school in a viral video.
By Elise Solé

A Louisiana father surprised his visually-impaired son at school, and you won't want to miss his reaction.

"Had the opportunity to see my Rossy at school today," Ross Armstrong, a Baton Rouge-based music producer captioned an Instagram video of the May 17 surprise.

"He was walking from lunch and I was waiting in his pathway!" Armstrong continued. "His excitement brought me happiness and I wanted to share it with y’all! He’s so sweet!"

In the video, 5-year-old Rossy walks through a corridor while chatting with a teacher, when his father, off-camera, says, "Hi Rossy."

"Daddy?" Rossy said, coming to a stop.

"Yeah?" answered Armstrong.

"That's daddy! Hey, daddy!" Rossy said with excitement, walking toward the camera.

That day, Armstrong and his wife Victoria were at the Louisiana School for The Visually Impaired to shoot a campaign for the non-profit organization Blind Grace. They ran into Rossy on his way back to the classroom.

Armstrong told TODAY Parents that Rossy has optic nerve hypoplasia, which means his optic nerve is underdeveloped. According to The Oman Journal of Ophthalmology, the syndrome can cause moderate to severe vision loss in children.

Ross Armstrong shared a video of his visually-impaired son Rossy getting the V.I.P. treatment at school.
Ross Armstrong shared a video of his visually-impaired son Rossy getting the V.I.P. treatment at school. Courtesy Ross Armstrong

"As a newborn, Rossy was hospitalized for jaundice and we noticed his eyes were twitching," said Armstrong.

Within his first three months of life, Rossy had a diagnosis and started medication and therapy services. He now uses a cane to walk around.

"We don't know for sure what Rossy can see, but if you imagine putting a slice of Swiss cheese over your eyes, you would have pockets of vision," explained Armstrong.

But Armstrong, who also has a 13-year-old son named Jayden and an infant daughter named Cecelia, had more up his sleeve.

The following week, Rossy was driven to school in a red engine, thanks to his dad, who is also a firefighter, and the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

A video that Armstrong posted to Instagram shows his peers cheering for Rossy’s arrival and being treated like a V.I.P. star.

Said Armstrong, "I want these videos to be a catalyst for joy."

Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.