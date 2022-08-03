Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s pregnant again nearly 2 years after her pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again!

The "Cravings" author announced Wednesday that she and husband John Legend are expecting.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos revealing her baby bump.

"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she added. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing," she continued. "OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

In September 2020, Teigen and Legend experienced a tragic pregnancy loss. Teigen had said that she faced various pregnancy complications caused by a partial placenta abruption. After uncontrolled bleeding and bed rest for a month, she eventually had to deliver their son, whom they named Jack, at 20 weeks.

One year later, Teigen shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram that grieved her family's loss of baby Jack. It included a photo of herself and Legend in the hospital 12 months before.

“And to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” she captioned the emotional photo. “I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

In February this year, while shutting down pregnancy rumors, Teigen shared that she resumed in vitro fertilization.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram.

In an interview with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer on TODAY in April 2021, Teigen opened up about why it's been so important for her family to be honest about their fertility struggles.

“I think our journey with fertility and infertility has been very public for a very long time. I just felt that the more public we were, the more public other people were,” she explained, later adding, “There’s so many different ways to make your dream happen now. Coming to terms with the fact that I can’t carry again has been something really tough, and I’ve agonized over it, because to me, it’s when I’m at my happiest."

Teigen and Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 4.

She told Dylan and Sheinelle: “I loved being pregnant, and the fact I got to do it twice, I think was miraculous enough."