Chris Pratt says backlash over his ‘healthy daughter’ Instagram post made him cry

Chris Pratt said anger over his controversial Instagram tribute to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger made him cry — and worries it could hurt his son one day.

In a new "Men's Health" interview, the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star reacted to the viral hurricane after a well-intentioned Instagram post ribbing his wife and celebrating their "gorgeous, healthy" newborn daughter derailed last November.

The comment appeared out of step because Pratt's 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was born premature and has some visual impairment.

"I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me,'" Pratt, 43, reflected in the "Men's Health" interview. "And then I gave her some sh-t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.'"

Pratt added, "And I’m like, That is f--ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day.' He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really fucking bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”

Pratt's Instagram post read:

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share two daughters. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Four days later, Pratt addressed the fallout.

"I went to bed last night really kind of upset and depressed,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “And I woke up feeling crappy and I didn’t want to work out."

"I knew though that if I put on my Christian music playlist, and I got out of the woods and ran that I’d feel better, but I just didn’t want to,” he wrote. “And I did it anyways and, gosh, was I right. It felt amazing. I got out of the woods, got my blood pumping."

"That moment, it really captured me and so I just want to say, all glory to God," he said adding, "Get some exercise, maybe listen to some good worship music and or maybe get the word in because it really helped me this morning."

Pratt and Faris were married from 2009 to 2018; Pratt married Schwarzenegger in 2019 and they share daughters Lyla, 22 months, and Eloise, one month.