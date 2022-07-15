Here are the 20 most popular Chinese baby names for boys and girls

In Chinese culture, naming a baby is a meaningful tradition, taking into account family history, gender and politics.

Parents interested in giving their child a Chinese name should understand this rule: "Last names come before first names," Licheng Gu, a professor of Instruction and East Asia Liaison at Northwestern University, told TODAY Parents.

"You don't call someone by their first name if you don't know them intimately," he said. "Especially in formal situations or when a younger person addresses someone older. It's a sign of respect."

For example, Gu's family and close friends call him Licheng, as do his non-Chinese colleagues; his Chinese coworkers call him Gu Laoshi, which means "Professor Gu."

"The practice within the culture and the practice outside the culture are very different," he explained.

Chinese children also learn from a young age to address people with both their last and first names. "When I was a child in elementary school, I was referred to as Gu Licheng," he explained.

Beautiful symbolic characters also garnish the Chinese written word.

"For boys it’s usually symbols for nourishment and security (like the roof of a home),” Gu said. "For girls, the characters are more feminine and soft, such as rain or flowers."

According to Gu, about 2 % of Chinese people have two characters in their last names and about 30% of older people have only one character in their first names.

"Things are changing, so the most commonly used given names for both boys and girls (these days) all have two characters in them," he said.

If you’re looking for a Chinese baby name, the 2022 National Name Report has you covered.

Published by China’s Household Administration Research Center of the Ministry of Public Security, it ranks the most popular boy and girl names from the past year.

The data looked at 8.8 million babies born in 2021 (4.6 million boys and 4.1 million girls) who were registered with public security organizations.

Check out the most commonly used Chinese baby names to date.

Top 10 Chinese baby names for boys

Mu Chen

Haoyu

Muchen

Mingze

Yichen

Yuze

Haoran

Yize

Yuxuan

Mu Yang

Top 10 Chinese baby names for girls

Ruoxi

Yinuo

Yihan

Yinuo

Zihan

Yimo

Yutong

Xinyi

Yutong

Yuxi

