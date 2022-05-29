Child psychologist's TikTok shows how school shootings feel 'inevitable' to kids

One childhood psychologist in Chicago is sharing a heartbreaking comment that one of her patients made during a recent session that followed the school shooting in Uvalde.

In a now-viral video shared on the TikTok account of Dr. Lindsey Cooley, PsyD, the child psychologist detailed an interaction with an elementary school-aged student where they talked about the tragic events at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24.

“I just got done with a session with an elementary schooler who asked me if when I saw the news yesterday, I was sad like her mommy or if I was scared,” Cooley said in the video. “And I don’t lie to my kids, ... I said, ‘Yeah, I was very sad and I’m very scared for you guys because I want to make sure you’re all safe because I care about you. And I want to make sure you and your friends and every child is safe. That’s why I do what I do. Because I care about you guys.’”

“And this elementary schooler looks me dead in the eye and says, ‘You don’t need to worry,’" Cooley continued. "I said, ‘Oh, we’re gonna worry because we care about you.’ She goes, ‘No, no, no, we practice it. So when it happens, we know what to do so we don’t get hurt.’ So when it happens. ... I’m trying to figure out at what point in time this became so normalized that our kids are just saying ‘when it happens’ instead of ‘if it happens’ or ‘just in case.'"

In an email to TODAY, Cooley said her interaction with the student “really threw” her. After working in multiple settings with a wide range of students and hearing numerous stories of the years, Cooley said, “Not much tends to truly surprise me.”

“I have sessions that pull on my heartstrings and times where I have to take a breath in between seeing kids to compartmentalize my thoughts, but this — it just shocked me,” said Cooley, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns. “And if I’m honest with you, it’s not the most shocking thing I’ve heard but something about the casual way this young kid said it, like it was an inevitable uth, felt like a punch to the gut.”

Cooley said that when she tried to explore the statement from the student deeper, the child brushed it off.

"It was nothing to her and to me it was a ‘Holy s—, these kids have no clue what life used to be like’ moment. It broke my heart," Cooley said.

Cooley said it felt important to share the video on TikTok so adults better understand the “horror” that the nation's children live with each day.

“It’s a news story and of course it breaks their hearts to see on TV but they don’t listen to the kids,” they explained. “They don’t see the true aftermath or the impact it has. They don’t talk to these kids who go to school knowing exactly where the safest hiding space is, or the quickest exit route. They only see the headlines.”

Cooley said that unless you’ve been in lockdown or drill situations, it’s difficult to understand how individuals may feel.

“It’s terrifying and rage-inducing all at once,” she said. “I have a firm belief that if more adults had to experience those feelings of fear and helplessness as they looked into children’s eyes during a lockdown and wondered if they’d make it home maybe, just maybe, we’d be in a better place as a country.”

With over five million views on TikTok, Dr. Cooley’s video has certainly made an impact on viewers. Among the 11,000 comments, other TikTok users shared their own experiences with these reactions from the student-aged children in their lives.

“My 15 year olds told me to stop making a big deal about it,” one user wrote.“‘It happens, I’m surprised it hasn’t happened at our school yet.’”

“you’re the second person I’ve seen today who got told by an elementary schooler ‘Don’t worry, we do drills,'" commented another user. "What even is this country.”

Cooley called the unexpected viral response "mind-blowing."

“I’ve gotten to read so many people’s stories,” they said. “They’re talking about how they’ve only known lockdowns, or they’ve been in actual shootings. Parents talking about the fear for their own children. Teachers and school staff talking about their experiences as the adults in the room. I’m very sad that this is the topic we’re discussing, but maybe all these stories can reach the right ears.”

While Cooley is thankful for the response to her video, she emphasizes that she is not the person that the country should be listening to.

“Please, listen to the children,” she urged. “They are speaking out. They have been speaking out for years. Please don’t keep waiting for another mass casualty event to make the news before you decide to do something. The best time to change was yesterday, the second best time is today. Let’s put an end to kids thinking that one day it will be them hiding in the classroom. Let’s help them feel like school is a safe place to grow and learn.”

Above all, Cooley urged individuals to take care of themselves during the aftermath of tragic events.

“Lean on each other and don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said. “The world can be a cold and dark place, make it your business to light fires. We can get through this together.”

