2022 was a year for the record books when it came to celebrity babies — and that's not only because of busy dad Nick Cannon, who fathered four little ones this year.

Two sisters in the Jenner-Kardashian clan welcomed children in 2022, as did two of the Jonas Brothers. The casts of "This is Us," "Glee" and "Twilight" also expanded their families along with plenty of other A-listers, including Chris Pratt, Rihanna, Andy Cohen and Jennifer Lawrence. Let's take a look!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Actor Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, welcomed their second child together in May — a daughter named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. “We feel beyond blessed and grateful," the couple wrote in matching Instagram posts. Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot in 2019, are also parents to a daughter named Lyla, 2, while Pratt shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore David Livingston / Getty Images

Former "This is Us" star Mandy Moore and her musician hubby, Taylor Goldsmith, became parents a second time in October when Moore gave birth to a baby boy named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith. Moore and Goldsmith, who tied the knot in 2018, are also parents to son August aka “Gus,” whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan

Rachel Sullivan and Chris Sullivan Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Moore's "This is Us" co-star Chris Sullivan and his wife, Rachel, welcomed baby No. 2, a daughter named Aoife Bea, in October. “She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love,” the actor wrote on Instagram. The couple also share a 2-year-old son named Bear.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

Linda Phan and Drew Scott Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Parker James, in May. "Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote next to image of mom, dad and baby on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

"The Kardashians" star Khloé Kardashian became a mom of two in August with the arrival of a son, whose name she has yet to share. In July, TODAY confirmed that Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting a second child together via surrogate. The pair are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True. Thompson is also a dad to his 5-year-old son, Prince, from a previous relationship. He also fathered a 1-year-old son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In February, Kardashian's half-sister Kylie Jenner welcomed her second child, a baby boy whose name she hasn't revealed, with boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple also share a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Bruce Glikas / WireImage

Pop singer Joe Jonas and his wife, former "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in July. The couple, who tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in 2019, also share a 2-year-old daughter named Willa.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Samir Hussein / WireImage

Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas became a dad for the first time in 2022. The musician-actor and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via a surrogate in January.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Rihanna became a mom in May when she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a baby boy whose name has not been released, People reported. Earlier this year, the "Diamonds" singer opened up about her romance with the rapper to Vogue. "I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side," she explained.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence JD Images / Shutterstock

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence became a mom in early 2022 when she gave birth to a baby boy. The "Hunger Games" star later told Vogue that she and husband Cooke Maroney, who married in 2019, named their son Cy. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” Lawrence told the publication. “Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.‘ I just stared. I was just so in love.”

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn JMEnternational / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran announced that he and wife Cherry Seaborn became parents a second time with the arrival of a baby girl in May. “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” the "Shape of You" singer captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo of a pair of white baby socks. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.” Sheeran and Seaborn also share a daughter, Lyra Antarctica, who was born in 2020.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen Andy Cohen / Bravo

"Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen became a dad for the second time with the birth of his daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, in April. The Bravo star, who is also dad to son Ben, 3, announced Lucy's arrival on Instagram, thanking his “rock star” surrogate and “everyone who helped make this miracle happen."

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani

Benjamin Maisani and Anderson Cooper Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In February, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, with his parenting partner, ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani. “He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Cooper told viewers at the time. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.” The former couple also share a younger son, Wyatt, born in April 2020.

Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Country singer Scott McCreery and wife Gabi Dugal became first-time parents in October when Dugal gave birth to a son named Merrick Avery. The former "American Idol" winner followed up by documenting his wife's pregnancy journey in the new video for his single “It Matters to Her.”

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin continued to expand their already big family in 2022. The couple announced on Instagram in September that they'd welcomed baby No. 7, a daughter named Ilaria. The couple are also parents to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Maria Lucia, who arrived via surrogate in March. Alec Baldwin is also dad to model Ireland Baldwin, 27, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

All of Nick Cannon's babies

Nick Cannon Andy Kropa / AP

If the criteria for the Father of the Year Award was based on just how many babies a dad welcomed in a calendar year, Nick Cannon surely takes the prize. The "Masked Singer" hosts shares 11 children with six women — with four of those little ones arriving in 2022.

On Nov. 12, Cannon announced that he welcomed his third baby, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, the day before with professional DJ Abby De La Rosa. The pair previously welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021, according to People.

In September, Cannon welcomed his 10th child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon, with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell. The pair are already parents to two other children: son Golden Sagon, daughter Powerful Queen.

The same month, Cannon became a dad for the ninth time when photographer LaNisha Cole gave birth to their daughter, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

And in June, Cannon and real estate and model Bre Tiesi welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Legendary Love.

The entertainer also shares twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, born in 2011, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Sadly, Cannon's infant son Zen with Alyssa Scott died in December 2021 of a malignant brain tumor.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Modern Family" alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his hubby, Justin Mikita announced the arrival of their second child, son Sullivan Louis, on Instagram in November. Tyler thanked the couple's "incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors," who helped bring Sullivan into the world. "We are overjoyed to be a family of four," he gushed. The proud fathers also share a 2-year-old son named Beckett.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

In November, Rebel Wilson became a mom with the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced the news on Instagram post, writing, “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Actor Michelle Williams and her husband, Thomas Kail, welcomed their second child, whose name and sex isn't yet known, earlier this year, E! News reported in October. The couple are already parents to a son, Hart, born in 2020, and Williams is also mom to a daughter, Matilda, 17, whose dad was late actor Heath Ledger.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham Adrian Edwards / GC Images

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham welcomed twin boys named Malachi and Roman with husband Justin Ervin in January. The couple are already parents to an 2-year-old son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Michelle Kwan

Michelle Kwan Paul Marotta / Getty Images file

Michelle Kwan surprised fans In January when she announced the arrival of her first child, a daughter named Kalista Belle Kwan, on Instagram. The retired figure skater and two-time Olympic medalist explained that she worked with a fertility doctor during her "challenging" path to motherhood and opted to keep her pregnancy private.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Brian Austin Green became a dad for the fifth time in June when he and his girlfriend, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, welcomed their first child together, baby boy Zane Walker Green. The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star and ex-wife Megan Fox share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. The actor is also dad to 20-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Rich Fury / Getty Images

"Bachelor in Paradise" alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon became became parents for the first time in January with the birth of their son, Dawson Demitri Haibon. "He’s so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it’s totally worth it!" Haibon wrote alongside an Instagram video of himself announcing the news. The couple tied the knot in August 2019.

Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook

Preston J. Cook and Julia Stiles Future Publishing via Getty Imag

Julia Stiles announced in January that she gave birth to her second child, son Arlo, with husband Preston Cook. “Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!” the "10 Things I Hate About You" actor captioned an Instagram of the newborn’s tiny feet. “The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be.” The couple also share a 5-year-old son, Strummer.

The 'Glee' club

Becca Tobin and Zach Martin Greg Doherty / WireImage

Several former stars of “Glee” became parents this year. Becca Tobin and husband Zach Martin welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Rutherford "Ford" Thomas Martin, via surrogate in February.

Darren Criss and Mia Swier Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Darren Criss became a dad for the first time in April when wife Mia Swier gave birth to daughter named Bluesy Belle.

David Stanley and Jenna Ushkowitz Michael Kovac / Getty Images

And, Jenna Ushkowitz and husband David Stanley welcomed their first child, a daughter, in June.

The stars of 'Twilight'

Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Like the “Glee” gang, three actors from the “Twilight” franchise expanded their families in 2022. Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany Gonzales, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Kasen, in August. The couple share also share a daughter named Ashtyn, born in February 2021.

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kingsley, in September.

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Also in September, Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison welcomed their first baby together. Facinelli shares daughters — Fiona, Lola and Luca — with ex-wife and former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Jennie Garth.

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Terry Wyatt / WireImage

Former "Bachelor" star Lauren Bushnell and her husband, country singer Chris Lane, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Baker Weston Lane, in October. "Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” Lane captioned a photo on Instagram announcing little Baker's arrival. Bushnell and Lane are also parents to a son, Dutton Walker Lane, born in June 2021.

Luke Combs and Nicole Combs

Nicole Combs and Luke Combs Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Country music star Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, became first-time parents with the arrival of their son, Tex Lawrence Combs, on Fathers Day in June. "Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good.”

Cody Gifford and Erika Brown

Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown post with Gifford's mom, former TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, center. mrsamerikagifford via Instagram

Cody Gifford, son of former TODAY co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, and his wife, Erika Brown, became a dad in May when Brown gave birth to the couple's first child, a son named Frank. The couple named their firstborn after Cody's late dad — and Kathie Lee’s late husband — NFL star Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

"The Hills" alums Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt became parents for a second time in November when Montag gave birth to a baby boy named Ryker Pratt. The couple are already parents to a 5-year-old son named Gunner.

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019 / FilmMagic for dcp

In July, former reality star Jack Osbourne announced on Instagram that he'd become a dad for the fourth time when fiancée Aree Gearhart gave birth to the couple's first child together, a daughter named Maple Artemis Osbourne. Osbourne also shares daughters Pearl, 10, and Minnie, 4, and son Andy, 7, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé, "Velvet Buzzsaw" star Zawe Ashton, welcomed their first child earlier this year, Us Weekly reported. Ashton debuted her baby bump in June at the New York premiere of her period drama, “Mr. Malcolm’s List."

JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai

Kealia Ohai and JJ Watt Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL player JJ Watt and pro soccer player Kealia Ohai Watt became first-time parents with the arrival of baby Koa James Watt in October. "Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed," the the Arizona Cardinals defensive end wrote next to an Instagram pic of the couple with their newborn in the hospital.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Oscar winner Nicolas Cage welcomed his first child, a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage, with his wife, Japanese actor Riko Shibata, in September. The "Leaving Las Vegas" star chose the name in honor of his late father, August Coppola. Cage is also dad to a son, Weston Cage, who turns 32 in December, with actor Christina Fulton, and a son, Kal-El, 17, with his ex-wife, actor Alice Kim.

Misty Copeland and Olu Evans

Olu Evans and Misty Copeland Johnny Nunez / WireImage

Famed ballet dancer Misty Copeland and her husband, Olu Evans, secretly became first-time parents earlier this year when Copeland gave birth to a son, Jackson, reported People.

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Former NFL star and activist Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, MTV host and radio DJ Nessa Diab, became first-time parents this summer when Diab gave birth to a baby whose name and sex the couple hasn't yet revealed. Diab announced the baby's arrival in August on Instagram next to a pic of the couple with their newborn in the hospital. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family," she wrote.

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentine model and actor Luisana Lopilato, expanded their family when Lopilato gave birth to their fourth child, a baby girl named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, in August. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and also share sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.

Post Malone

Post Malone Prince Williams / WireImage

Post Malone announced in June that he and his girlfriend had recently welcomed a baby girl. The "Rockstar" rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, dropped the news during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show," and added that he and his girlfriend, whose identity he did not reveal, were now engaged.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III in November. The couple, who have been together since high school, are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

Mykelti Brown and Antonio Padron

Courtesy Mykelti Padron

“Sister Wives” star Mykelti Brown and her husband, Antonio Padron, welcomed twin boys, Archer and Ace, in November. The TLC reality stars already share a 20-month-old daughter named Avalon Asa

Vanessa Grimaldi and Joshua Wolfe

Former “Bachelor” contestant Vanessa Grimaldi and her husband, Joshua Wolfe, announced on Instagram in September that they’d welcomed their first child, a son named Winston Franco Wolfe.