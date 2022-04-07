Bruce Willis and his family shared some happy photos from a day out in nature days after announcing that the “Die Hard” star is stepping away from acting due to a recent aphasia diagnosis.

The “Armageddon” star’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared sweet photos of her and Willis taken by their 10-year-old daughter, Mabel Ray.

“Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” the model and skincare entrepreneur, 43, wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.

The couple enjoyed a peaceful day in nature. emmahemingwillis/ Instagram

Last week, the Willis family shared that the “Sixth Sense” actor, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can affect a person's ability to speak or understand verbal or written language, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Aphasia is often caused by damage to the brain following a stroke, head injury, or a tumor, among other possible causes.

In a joint statement, Willis’ family revealed on Instagram that his condition is affecting his “cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the family wrote. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

Emma Heming Willis shared more photos and videos in her Instagram story of their tranquil family outing, including a video showing Willis walking along a dry creekbed with blue sky in the background.

Willis and his family spent a day together in the wilderness. emmahemingwillis/ Instagram

She and Willis are parents to two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, 7.

They are also close with the action star’s daughters from his first marriage to Demi Moore: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

After the family went public with the actor’s aphasia diagnosis, Scout thanked everyone for their support on Instagram, sharing a photo of a sweet moment between her and her dad.

“It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that’s brings tears as I write this,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so grateful for your love, I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you.”

Rumer also shared a fun throwback photo of her dad.

“I love you Daddio, to the (moon) and Back,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for teaching me to be so silly 😜 I love laughing with you.”