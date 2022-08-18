Brooke Shields shares that the second year of college drop off is still ‘so hard’

Brooke Shields wants everyone to know that the second time is not the charm, at least when it comes to saying goodbye to college kids.

The mom of two got emotional on social media Thursday with an update on how she was feeling in the midst of her oldest daughter, Rowan, leaving for her second year at Wake Forest.

"Turns out second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college. Sophomore year, here she comes. I’ll be crying if you need me…" Shields captioned a short video of herself talking through tears.

In the video, Shields, 57, is facing the camera after watching Rowan, 19, drive away to head back to campus.

"I just had to wave my daughter goodbye again," Shields said through sobs in the video's opening. "And I thought it would be easier the second time. She's already been away and she's been with me all summer."

Shields, who is also mom to Grier, 16, with husband Chris Henchy, shared why she was not making the trek to North Carolina.

"I'm not making the drive with her, she's driving with her dad, but she's taking my car which was my car as my graduation present car and so she's going to be driving that," the actor explained. "It was just too painful. I don't think I could go through the driving away from campus again."

Wiping tears from her eyes, Shields continued, "So if there's anybody else going through this we're all in it together."

In a brief moment of levity while examining herself in the front-facing camera, Shields added, "And I need to get my roots done."

Before ending the short clip, Shields reflected on the goal of parenting.

"Oh it's so hard, I miss her already," she said. "Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you."

The end of the video included a still photo of Rowan waving as she drove away.

It's not the first time Shields has gotten emotional over Rowan's college experience.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you,” the proud mom wrote in an Instagram caption during freshman drop-off last summer. "This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”