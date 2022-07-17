Broadway star Ali Stroker is expecting her 1st baby: 'Newest member of the team'

Broadway star Ali Stroker and her husband, David Perlow, are going to be first-time parents.

The Tony-winner, who made history in 2015 as the first wheelchair-using actor to appear on Broadway, revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she is expecting.

She uploaded a photo of her and her husband smiling above a photo of a sonogram.

“We are having a baby!!!” she gushed in the caption. “The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!!”

She added that the timing of her announcement was especially meaningful as Saturday also marked the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary.

Stroker, 35, wrote, “Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow ! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you.”

The pair’s famous friends, like Cynthia Nixon and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, congratulated them in the comments.

Matt Bomer included multiple heart and crying-face emoji in his sweet message.

“Ali!!! Yes!!!!,” he commented. “I’m so happy for you!!!!”

Sunday TODAY host and longtime friend Willie Geist simply wrote, “ALI!!!!!” with a heart emoji.

Fellow “Glee” alum and Broadway star Alex Newell also liked the post.

In 2019, Stroker won a Tony Award for featured actress for her performance as Ado Annie in an acclaimed revival of “Oklahoma!” She became the first wheelchair-user to be presented with the prestigious honor.

During her acceptance speech, she said, “This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena — you are.”

When she was just two years old, the actor was paralyzed from the chest down after being injured in a serious car accident with her brother.

A few days after winning her Tony Award in 2019, the performer stopped by TODAY and surprised her biggest fan named Henry, a little boy with a birth defect called spina bifida.

The two embraced and shared a high five. “Are you a wheelie man?” Stroker asked Henry at the time before he showed off his wheelie skills.

Stroker became a rising star back in 2012 when she competed on “The Glee Project” for a spot on the musical dramedy.

Although she finished second, Stroker still appeared in an episode of “Glee” during Season 4. She then went on to star in Broadway productions like “Spring Awakening” and “Annie.”

Stroker has also landed guest roles on many popular television shows, including “Ozark,” “And Just Like That…” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

She currently stars as Anne in The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of “Richard III," which runs through July 17.

