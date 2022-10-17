Brian Austin Green posts photos of his blended family for anniversary

It’s two years of bliss for Brian Austin Green.

On Oct. 16, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum posted a series of family photos on Instagram to celebrate the two-year anniversary of meeting partner Sharna Burgess.

The quartet of pictures features Burgess with Zane, her son with Green who was born in June, along with Green’s three kids with ex-wife Megan Fox: Journey, 6, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 10. He also included pictures of Burgess looking lovingly at Zane and a photo of her with Green, Journey, Bodhi and Noah in a pool, as well as a shot of Burgess on a couch with the baby.

“October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee,” he wrote.

“My god am I thankful every single day for that. You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met. The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible :)) I love you.”

Green’s feelings are reciprocated by Burgess.

“I love you baby, this is so beautiful 2 years ago all my dreams came true, I just didn’t know it yet. Now I do,” she wrote in the comments.

Green, 49, who also shares son Kassius, 20, with actor Vanessa Marcil, has given fans a glimpse into his life as a new parent, as has Burgess.

Last month, she shared a video chronicling Zane’s growth since birth.

“3 months of you 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I’ve never known,” she captioned the post. “Motherhood is by far the coolest thing I’ve ever done and I’m so grateful for all of it. The magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights and the memories of it all. I am the luckiest Mama in all the land.”

In August, Green posted a photo of him holding Zane in a baby carrier.

“Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already,” he wrote.