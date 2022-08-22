Brian Austin Green shares sweet photo with infant son: ‘Getting so big so fast!’

Brian Austin Green just gave fans a glimpse at his adorable baby boy, and the infant already seems to know how to ham it up for the camera.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star shared a photo with his son Zane Walker Green, who was born on June 28, on his Instagram page on Saturday, and the baby's facial expression in the sweet snapshot is priceless.

In the photo, Green dons a baby carrier on his chest as he looks down lovingly at the newborn, who tilts his head to the side and has his mouth wide open.

"Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already," the proud dad captioned the post.

Green's friends and followers seemed to love the cute father-son moment and took to the comments section to gush about the newborn.

“Looks like mommie!” TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas wrote.

Meanwhile, several of the actor's fans thought the baby looks more like Green so far. "He’s your mini me," one commented.

Zane is Green and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess' first child together, and the happy parents have shared several photos and videos of the cutie ever since.

Zane made his Instagram debut shortly after his birth when his parents shared a photo of him holding onto his dad's finger.

Burgess shared a beautiful photo with the newborn last month and expressed her joy over being a first-time mom.

"I don’t yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I’ll never be the same again, ever," she wrote.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, announced Burgess’ pregnancy in February 2022.

While this is Burgess' first experience with parenthood, Zane is Green's fifth child. The actor shares three sons — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6 — with his ex-wife Megan Fox and he also has a 20-year-old son Kassius with his ex Vanessa Marcil.