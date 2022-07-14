7-year-old saves choking classmate with moves he learned from TV medical drama

A 7-year-old boy saved a choking classmate with the Heimlich maneuver, a technique he learned from the television show "The Good Doctor."

Last month, David Diaz Jr., a second grade student at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Binghamton, New York, was rewarded for his courage for helping friend, DeAndre, who started choking during lunch.

During the May emergency, David jumped from his seat to perform the Heimlich maneuver, aka the "five-and-five," a series of alternating back blows and abdominal thrusts that can loosen food or objects stuck in a person's airway.

"I did that because you have to save everybody in life," David told Fox & Friends. (TODAY Parents could not reach the Diaz family for comment).

David Diaz Jr., center, received the New York State Senate Commendation Award for saving a choking classmate. He is pictured with his father, David Diaz Sr., left, and New York State Sen. Fred Akshar, right. Courtesy Office of Senator Fred Akshar

When David was asked where he learned the Heimlich maneuver, he answered, "'The (Good) Doctor.' It's a show about this kid that knows a lot about bodies. When he grows up, he becomes a doctor."

David said he was surprised by his own bravery. "I didn't know what to do so I just did it," he explained.

His father, David Diaz Sr., told the show, "I'm very proud of my son."

David's heroism also caught the eye of New York State Sen. Fred Akshar. On June 13, Akshar gave David the New York State Senate Commendation Award, which is reserved for people who make exceptional contributions in their neighborhoods.

"When second grader David Diaz realized his friend DeAndre was choking during lunch time, David acted without hesitation, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver to save DeAndre’s life," Sen. Akshar told TODAY Parents. "We were proud to present David with a New York State Senate Commendation Award for exemplifying what it means to be a hero in his community."

While David's medical expertise is promising, he said he is not set on a career in medicine:

"I probably want to be, like, a basketball player."

