Boy, 8, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, family says

An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, appears to be showing signs of cognitive loss, his family said in a statement on Sept. 1.

Seven people died in the shooting and another 48 were injured. Cooper Roberts, who was shot in the abdomen and paralyzed from the waist down, now faces the possibility of never walking again.

The rehabilitation team working with Cooper is “seeing some patterns of behavior that may indicate cognitive loss,” his family said.

Cooper Roberts' family has chronicled his struggles since he was shot. Courtesy Roberts family

“Cooper wasn’t well enough or talking enough to notice these issues earlier while in the hospital. Therapists are seeing short-term memory loss, issues with word recovery, and loss of acuity around fine motor skills,” the statement said. “They are doing a comprehensive neurological and psychological evaluation this week and working on new therapies.”

“We remain grateful for every prayer, kind wishes, gift and donation, and for the good moments when our family can be together,” the family added.

Cooper’s mother was also shot and his twin brother suffered shrapnel injuries during the parade. Both have been released from the hospital.

Last month, Cooper’s family provided an update on his progress, detailing how difficult the ordeal has been.

“There are layers upon layers of cruelty with being shot by a sniper,” the family said. “Most people don’t witness the grueling aftermath of surviving these devastating wounds, physical and emotional. ... We want people to know the unvarnished reality.”

Cooper was transferred a few weeks ago from Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago to rehabilitation at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in the same city.

The family said he is in constant pain and recovering slowly, while also enduring stomach issues that make it hard to digest solid food.

“It is very hard to convince Cooper that he will be happy again,” they said last month, adding, “He’s an eight-year-old boy who feels hopeless, sad and angry as the reality of his life is setting in.”