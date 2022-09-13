50 boy mom quotes that celebrate the bond between mothers and sons

There are few things in life like the relationship between a mother and son.

Many mothers might admit that being a boy mom is its own special gift and raising boys into men will be a life changing adventure. They may also tell you that a little humor in the process of raising boys will go a long way.

This one-of-a-kind bond is something to celebrate. If you're unsure about how to put your feelings into words, let these top boy mom quotes from authors, actors and more lead the way.

50 best boy mom quotes to warm your heart

"And she loved a little boy very, very much — even more than she loved herself." — Shel Silverstein

"Sons are the anchors of a mother’s life." — Sophocles

"That’s my ideal day, time with my boys." — Kenny G

"I have a son who is my heart. A wonderful young man, daring and loving and strong and kind." — Maya Angelou

"In my practice, I’ve seen something extraordinary, almost spiritual, in the eyes of young mothers who hold their sons for the first time." — Meg Meeker

“A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.” — Irish Proverb

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” — Victor Hugo

“Moms are as relentless as the tides. They don’t just drive us to practice, they drive us to greatness.” — Steve Rushin

“I want my son to have a choice to contribute fully in the workforce or at home.” — Sheryl Sandberg

“If you would have your son walk honorably through the world, you must not attempt to clear the stones from his path, but teach him to walk firmly over them — not insist upon leading him by the hand, but let him learn to go alone.” — Anne Bronte

“Our sons grow and change, sometimes before our eyes, and we can barely keep up with their active, inquisitive natures.” — Gregory L. Jantz

“Every mother hopes that her daughter will marry a better man than she did, and is convinced that her son will never find a wife as good as his father did.” — Martin Andersen Nexo

“My mother said to me, ‘If you are a soldier, you will become a general. If you are a monk, you will become the Pope.’ Instead, I was a painter, and became Picasso.” — Pablo Picasso

“That strong mother doesn’t tell her cub, 'son, stay weak so the wolves can get you.' She says, 'toughen up, this is reality we are living in.'” — Lauryn Hill

“Men are what their mothers made them.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world. Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, and raise them to be kind.” — Shannon L Alder

“Parenting is a lifetime job and does not stop when a child grows up.” — Jake Slope

“There is no such thing as a perfect parent. So just be a real one.” — Sue Atkins

“Parents were the only ones obligated to love you; from the rest of the world you had to earn it.” — Ann Brashares

“Your children are not your children / They are the sons and daughters of Life’s longing for itself / They came through you but not from you / And they are with you yet they belong not to you.” — Kahlil Gibran, “On Children”

“If the day ever came when we were able to accept ourselves and our children exactly as we and they are, then I believe we would have come very close to an ultimate understanding of what ‘good’ parenting means.” — Fred Rogers

“Of course, my son has been the center of my life and will always be the center of my love. When he was young, I was the rock in his life. Now that I am old, he is the rock in my life.” — Hyacinth Mottley

“Yet now in my arms, I was holding a helpless baby boy who would grow into a man. I cannot imagine that soft little face one-day having whiskers.” — Rhonda Stoppe

Sweet boy mom quotes

"The only man who has stolen my heart is my son." — Sandra Bullock

"I live for my sons. I would be lost without them." — Princess Diana

“To wake up to the sound of my son saying ‘Mama, mama!’ It’s the best sound ever.” — Miranda Kerr

“A mother has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” — Sophia Loren

“The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son.” — Sarah Shahi

“You’ve been a blessing from the start, I love you, son, with all my heart.” — Unknown

“You don’t raise heroes, you raise sons. And if you raise them like sons, they’ll turn out to be heroes, even if it is just in your eyes.” — Walter M. Schirra, Sr.

"Little boys can test your patience, run you ragged, and make you want to pull your hair out. But they will also melt your heart with just one look, and make you wonder how you ever existed before them." — Katie Bingham Smith

“Let your boys test their wings. They may not be eagles, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t soar free.” — C.J. Milbrandt

“Each day of our lives we make deposits in the memory banks of our children.” — Charles R. Swindoll

“We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves.” — Henry Ward Beecher

“Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first.” — Matthew Jacobson

“While we try to teach our children all about life, Our children teach us what life is all about.” — Angela Schwindt

“The greatest gift a parent can give a child is self-confidence.” — Stewart Stafford

Funny boy mom quotes to make you laugh