Drew Bausman has wanted to be a UPS driver since he was 4 years old. Now 7, the first grader from Sacramento, California realized his dream earlier this week.

Drew has always loved watching cars and trucks drive by the family home, said his mother, Becky Bausman. He especially gravitated toward UPS trucks and started telling everyone his favorite color was brown.

“Then COVID happened and there were a lot of UPS trucks coming to the house,” Bausman told TODAY Parents with a laugh.

Along the way, Bausman purchased a UPS uniform for Drew on Amazon and got him a UPS truck that became his favorite toy. She took him to the local UPS store to mail packages and boxed up cookies to bring to the drivers.

“We cultivated (his interest) more and more,” Bausman said.

On World Down Syndrome Day (March 21), Bausman took Drew to deliver small gifts to the UPS drivers, who then let Drew help load the truck. Bausman sent a video of that experience to people she knows who work at UPS.

Eventually, she spoke to a person in communications at the shipping company who suggested they “do a day.”

The day happened earlier this month — and what a day it was.

“He morphed into a UPS truck driver,” Bausman told TODAY. “He was serious and got right to work.”

Drew Bausman took his day on the job with UPS VERY seriously. Courtesy Becky Bausman

Drew loaded up a tricked-out mini truck with UPS boxes, each containing a present — a tiny UPS truck, of course — for his first grade friends. UPS also sent two trucks and 10 drivers to let the kids explore the vehicles, sit in the driver’s seat and ask questions about what it’s like to be a UPS driver.

“He had always said he wanted to grow up to be a UPS truck driver and deliver packages to his friends,” Bausman said.

Drew Bausman, center, loved everything about his big day as a UPS driver. Courtesy Becky Bausman

His dream came true at the age of 7 — and it could have an even greater fulfillment down the road. Bausman told TODAY that UPS said Drew could have a job with the company when he turns 16.

“As long as he still has a passion for UPS, he might have a job,” Bausman said.

“But the first thing I need to do is get him a bigger uniform.”

Related video: