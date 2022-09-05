Firefighters championed a Boston man for his "heroic" thinking after he saved a mother and her two children from a burning building.

As reported by affiliate station NBC Boston, a fire broke out in a residential building on Delford Street in Roslindale, Mass., over the weekend, endangering the lives of a mother and her two children, a 5-year-old and a teenager.

According to the Boston Fire Department, neighbor Clifford Saint Jean's ingenuity saved the family from serious danger.

After being woken up to the sound of the fire, Jean grabbed a mattress laying in his backyard and positioned it under a window of the inflamed building.

He yelled for the mother to drop her children from the window.

"Don't be scared ... I'm down there to carry them," Jean recalled during an interview with NBC Boston. After the youngest child landed in his arms, the mom and her teenager jumped, too.

Jean said the mother was understandably overwhelmed with emotion, telling him, "Thank you, you saved my life, you saved my family's life."

Jean told NBC Boston that he was “happy” to be of service.

TODAY Parents could not reach Jean for comment. A spokesperson from the Boston Fire Department did not immediately reply to TODAY Parents' request for comment.

"A heroic job by the next door neighbor to save a mother and her 2 children who were trapped on the 2nd floor by heavy fire at the 3 alarm fire on Delford St," the department tweeted on Sept. 3 of Jean's actions. "He put a mattress down for them to jump as he caught the 5 year old that the mother dropped out the window to him."

According to another tweet by the department, five adults and four children made up the nine residents displaced by the fire, the cause of which is under investigation. The Massachusetts Red Cross is helping displaced residents find housing.

The fire caused an estimated $1M in damages, according to the Boston Fire Department.

