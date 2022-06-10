Bode and Morgan Miller honor daughter four years after her drowning: ‘We miss you so much’

On the anniversary of Bode and Morgan Miller's 19-month-old daughter Emmy's drowning death, the couple shared a video highlighting her best moments.

"Four years ago today, on June 10, we lost our baby girl to drowning," Morgan captioned an Instagram montage of their late daughter Emeline, aka Emmy.

"We miss you so much baby girl," she added. "Keep moving mountains."

Bode also posted the tribute on his Instagram Stories.

In 2018, Bode, a former Olympic skier, and Morgan, a professional beach volleyball player, announced Emeline's death. She was hospitalized but doctors said her brain had lost oxygen for too long.

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," Bode wrote on Instagram. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten."

The Millers share Nash, 7, twins Asher and Aksel, 2, Easton, 3, and Scarlet, 6 months. Bode also has children named Neesyn Dacey (Dace) and Samuel (Nate) with a former girlfriend.

Related: Bode and Morgan Miller reveal baby’s name nearly 6 months after her birth

A month after Emmy's death, the couple gave their first public interview to TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The day Emmy drowned, the family had been playing at a neighbor's house. “And Emmy would go back and forth, which was all of 15 feet. And all of a sudden, it was just too quiet for me,” Morgan recalled. “We’re in mid-conversation and I stood up. And I turned and I went right to where the boys were and I said, ‘Where’s Emmy?’"

The mom added, “I turned around and the door that leads to the backyard, that was closed, had this tiny sliver of light coming through the side. And my heart sank and I opened the door and she was floating in the pool. And I ran and I jumped in.”

Related: Mom’s viral post on drowning warns about the different signs of struggle

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more children between the ages of 1 and 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death, excluding birth defects.

The couple had enrolled their older children in swimming lessons and built a fence around their home pool. Still, Morgan told Savannah, “Guilt is a very painful thing."

Related: Photo from Bode and Morgan Miller's daughter's funeral carries important message

Last year, Morgan reminisced about her daughter in an Instagram post.

"3 years later, I’m now sitting face to face with what took my daughter’s life and watching my boys learn to survive,” she wrote under a photo of her sons in a swim lesson. “The twins are only 3 days younger than Emmy was on this day and if they were to fall in, they have the skills to survive.”

She added, "It’s awareness of survival swim lessons, the false sense of security we give our children when we put them in puddle jumpers, it’s awareness of the relationship and beliefs we teach our children in thinking that water is a fun and safe place to be. ...

"And the hardest part for me to grasp is what it all comes down to is knowledge," Morgan wrote. "Had I known then, what I know now, my daughter would still be alive."

Related video: