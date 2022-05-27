Former Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, former pro volleyball player Morgan Miller, have (finally) revealed the name of their youngest child, nearly six months after she was born.

“6 Months Of little miss Scarlet Olivia Khione Miller,” Morgan captioned a trio of photos of the little girl Thursday on Instagram.

The Millers revealed in December the baby had been born. Scarlet is the eighth child for the couple, who said naming her had come with challenges. They initially called her "Ocho," which is Spanish for “eight,” and they wanted to wait before giving her an official name.

“It’s hard because her personality is different, and I think we’re all trying to get used to it,” Bode said when he and Morgan appeared with the baby on TODAY in January.

“She’s stumped us on names so far. We have a lot that we like, but she hasn’t smiled or high-fived or anything when we say them to her, and we say them to her all the time.”

Scarlet was among the early favorites, too.

“Our three front-runners are Skyler, Scarlett, and calling her Lettie, or Olivia, and calling her Liv,” said Morgan. “All kind of have a special meaning to it. So we may have to reach out to our social media followers and ask for some assistance because she has not really been giving us many answers.”

In February, Bode said in a question and answer session on Morgan’s Instagram stories that they had named the baby, although the couple did not appear to agree on that fact.

“We have?” Morgan replied in surprise. “What’s her name?”

“Olivia,” Bode responded.

“No, I’m not letting you even say that because we don’t know that,” Morgan said.

In addition to Scarlet, Bode and Morgan are parents to sons Nash, 7, Easton, 3, twins Asher and Aksel, 2, and late daughter Emeline, who died in a drowning accident in 2018 when she was 19 months old. Bode has son Nate, 9, and daughter Dace, 14, from previous relationships.