Bob Saget’s daughter pens loving tribute to her late dad for Father’s Day: ‘He wasn’t afraid of love’

Lara Saget, one of Bob Saget’s three daughters, shared a moving Father’s Day message about her late dad.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet throwback photo of her as a toddler with the "Full House" star.

Saget, 32, celebrated her late father’s capacity to love without fear.

“I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully,” she wrote. “It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless.

“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible,” she continued. “It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”

She added that she is still living by the example her set by her dad, who died unexpectedly at age 65 in January after suffering an accidental head injury.

“The love is right here. And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love," she wrote. "I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Lara Saget, an artist and curator, is one of three daughters Saget shared with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer. He later married television host Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

Lara Saget, Bob Saget and Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, at the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

This isn’t the first sweet tribute Lara Saget has shared about her dad on social media.

In February, she shared a childhood photo of her dad playing with her and her sisters, Jennifer and Aubrey.

“It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid,” she wrote in the caption. “That I love you is all that matters And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”