Blue Ivy rocks curly hair — and fans can’t get over how much she looks like Beyoncé

The 10-year-old made a courtside appearance during the NBA Finals on Monday night.
2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter pose for a photo during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Monday night. David Dow / NBAE via Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Blue Ivy Carter is growing up, and she's looking more and more like her famous mom, Beyoncé.

On Monday night, the 10-year-old and her dad, rapper Jay-Z, sat courtside for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in San Francisco.

She wore her hair in curls with an edgy, all-black outfit (complete with a leather jacket) to round out her look.

2022 NBA Finals - Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter arrive for the game.Jim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images

People on social media couldn’t help but notice how much Blue Ivy reminded them of her mother.

“Blue Ivy is her mother’s twin! She is a gorgeous young lady,” journalist Lanaya Lewis wrote.

"It’s Blue Ivy turning into the spitting image of her mother for me," writer and editor Njera Perkins chimed in.

"Blue ivy is making ME feel old because I thought she was like five years old in my head. She looks just like Beyoncé!!" said sports broadcaster Cierra Clark.

“Just coming to terms with the fact that not for one second in my life have I ever looked as cool as Blue Ivy Carter looked last night,” sports writer and author Molly Knight wrote.

"To us: Jay Z, the all time rap legend. To Blue Ivy: embarrassing dad," HuffPost's Philip Lewis wrote alongside a video of Jay-Z posing with his daughter and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Over the years, Blue Ivy’s famous mother has worn her hair in many curly styles.

Beyonce attends 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue party
Beyonce at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue party in 2007 rocking long brown curls.John Sciulli / WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

In her 2013 film “Beyoncé: Life Is But a Dream,” Beyoncé said her mother, Tina Knowles, owned a hair salon when she was growing up. Beyoncé said she used to help out by sweeping up hair and performing for customers.

"Most of them were like, 'I'm just trying to get a press and curl. I do not want to hear this,'" she laughed. "But we made them listen, and then we insisted on money."

Beyonce, Chris Brown, Bow Wow and Fall Out Boy Visit MTV's "TRL" - December 19, 2006
Beyonce during a 2006 appearance on MTV's "TRL" in New York City's Times Square.Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

She explained how she grew up knowing that hair was a good way of expressing yourself.

"My mother was a therapist — she was more than a hairstylist, she was a therapist," she said. "Women would come into her hair salon with problems, they expressed themselves, they'd get a makeover and walk out new women."

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. 