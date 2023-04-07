Black couple say Texas authorities took away their baby just because they had a home birth 

A Black couple living in Dallas say their 2-week-old daughter was taken from them because they decided to have a home birth with a midwife.

Two weeks ago, Temecia Jackson gave birth to her daughter, Mila, at home with the assistance of a licensed and certified professional midwife.

"It was a beautiful birth," Temecia Jackson said at a press conference on Thursday, April 6. "She was perfect: 6 pounds, 9 ounces."

Shortly after, the couple says their baby developed jaundice, a common liver condition in newborns that often resolves itself without treatment.

Temecia and her husband, Rodney Jackson, said they were following their midwife's care protocol for their baby's jaundice.

After a routine doctor's visit, the couple alleges their child's pediatrician called Dallas Child Protective Services (CPS) because the parents were going to continue to follow their midwife's guidance. Days later, Desoto police officers and CPS agents arrived at the couple's home, demanding they turn their daughter over to authorities.

Temecia Jackson says the officers arrested her husband, took his keys, used them to enter their residence and took Mila from her mother's arms.

"When they came in and took her from me, I requested that I needed to see the paperwork. They insisted, 'No, give her first, give her first,'" Temecia Jackson said at the press conference. "So they took her from my arms and they gave me paperwork. When they left, I looked at the paperwork and the paperwork had another mother's name on it."

Temecia Jackson says her husband was not initially listed on the warrant. Later, she says the document was updated to list Rodney Jackson as the “alleged father."

“Instantly, I felt like they had stolen my baby as I had a home birth and they are trying to say that my baby belonged to this other woman,” the mom continued, holding back tears. “I did not know where to turn. They had taken my husband from me and then took my daughter from me and I was left by myself.”