The emotional way Bindi Irwin is honoring her late dad on his 60th birthday

Bindi Irwin is paying tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 60th birthday.

The 23-year-old posted a throwback photo of her dad doing what he loved to do the most: explore nature with his family. In the sweet snapshot, a young Irwin stands by her father as he holds up a snake.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior," Irwin captioned the Instagram post.

The "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star also revealed that she planned to spend the day with her daughter, whose middle names "Warrior Irwin" are a tribute to her father.

"Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile," she wrote.

The conservationist ended her post with a message of love for her late father. "I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on," she wrote.

Irwin also shared several photos of her late dad with his family on her Instagram story to honor his memory.

Steve Irwin's wife, Terri Irwin, has continued his legacy at the Australia Zoo. Newspix via Getty Images

Just last month, Irwin got a tattoo on her forearm that pays tribute to her late father and her daughter, and she's already immersed Grace, 11 months, in her wildlife adventures.

Steve Irwin, a wildlife expert known for his vibrant personality and love of nature, was 44 when he died in 2006 after a stingray stung him in the chest while he was filming a TV show.

Steve Irwin introduced his children to wildlife at an early age. Newspix via Getty Images

Since his death, his family has continued his work at the Australia Zoo. On Monday, his son, Robert Irwin, also posted an Instagram tribute to his late father.

The 18-year-old shared a photo of himself riding a motorcycle with his dad and explained how much these sweet moments meant to him as a child.

"My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you’d take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo — before going to get ice cream for breakfast. Every minute spent with you was a blessing," he wrote. "I’m gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon. ❤️"

Bindi Irwin commented on her brother's post, writing, "Love you. So proud of you. Dad is always with us. ❤️"