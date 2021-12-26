See Bindi Irwin's sweet post celebrating daughter's 1st Christmas: ‘So much happening’

It's baby Grace Warrior's first Christmas!

Bindi Irwin posted an adorable photo of her daughter on Instagram Saturday to celebrate her first very merry Christmas and to share some of the milestones the adorable girl has recently met.

“Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day,” Irwin, 23, captioned a photo of Grace seated in front of the Christmas tree, smiling and wearing a fancy red dress that reads, “My first Christmas” in gold lettering. A headband with a matching red bow completed the festive look.

"There is so much happening in Grace Warrior’s life," wrote her mom. Some of her recent pastimes including crawling, sitting up, saying "Dada," eating solids and befriending animals including "Fergo the cassowary chick & Igloo the tortoise."

Bindi also noted that her daughter also discovered the joy of playing with wrapping paper (which of course is way more fun than any present!).

Proud dad Chandler Powell, 25, reposted the photo on his Instagram page with the same caption. On Twitter, Irwin revealed that her brother Robert had taken the adorable picture.

Grace Warrior is Bindi Irwin's first child with Powell. Since welcoming their baby girl to the world in March, the new parents have shared plenty of sweet family photos, detailing their life together and all of their adventures. They refer to Grace as "Baby Wildlife Warrior" as a tribute to Bindi's late father, Steve Irwin, the "Crocodile Hunter."

Leading up to Christmas, Bindi posted a family selfie from the Australia Zoo.

In the pic, we see Powell wearing his zoo uniform and Bindi holding their dog, Piggy, while Grace Warrior relaxes in her stroller.

"all the love," Bindi captioned the photo.

