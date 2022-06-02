These are the best — and worst — U.S. cities to raise a family

Where is the best city to raise a family in America?
WalletHub knows just the place. The personal finance website released its annual "Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family" and you may be curious to read the results.
The survey ranked 182 U.S. cities by their overall score after comparing factors like the number of playgrounds and attractions, air and water quality, infant mortality rates, high school graduation rates, costs of childcare, living and housing and more.
Here are the top 25 cities ranging from best to worst (and check out the rest of the survey for the complete list).
- Fremont, California
- Overland Parks, Kansas
- Irvine, California
- Plano, Texas
- Columbia, Maryland
- San Diego, California
- Seattle, Washington
- San Jose, California
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- South Burlington, Vermont
- San Francisco, California
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Huntington Beach, California
- Boise, Idaho
- Fargo, North Dakota
- Austin, Texas
- Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Chandler, Arizona
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Bismarck, North Dakota
- Portland, Oregon
- Warwick, Rhode Island
Other key details:
New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are home to the most kid-friendly attractions like zoos, museums and theaters. According to the survey the towns of Pearl City, Hawaii and West Valley City, Utah contain the fewest.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Akron, Ohio and Overland Park, Kansas lead the most affordable housing category while Miami and Long Beach, California, rank as one of the more expensive cities.
Among the cities surveyed, the highest percentage of families with young kids live in Aurora, Illinois, Laredo, Texas and Gilbert, Arizona; Birmingham, Alabama, Honolulu, Hawaii and Cape Coral, Florida, have the least.