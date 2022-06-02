These are the best — and worst — U.S. cities to raise a family

Where is the best city to raise a family in America?

WalletHub knows just the place. The personal finance website released its annual "Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family" and you may be curious to read the results.

The survey ranked 182 U.S. cities by their overall score after comparing factors like the number of playgrounds and attractions, air and water quality, infant mortality rates, high school graduation rates, costs of childcare, living and housing and more.

Here are the top 25 cities ranging from best to worst (and check out the rest of the survey for the complete list).

Fremont, California

Overland Parks, Kansas

Irvine, California

Plano, Texas

Columbia, Maryland

San Diego, California

Seattle, Washington

San Jose, California

Madison, Wisconsin

Scottsdale, Arizona

South Burlington, Vermont

San Francisco, California

Gilbert, Arizona

Lincoln, Nebraska

Huntington Beach, California

Boise, Idaho

Fargo, North Dakota

Austin, Texas

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Chandler, Arizona

Omaha, Nebraska

Bismarck, North Dakota

Portland, Oregon

Warwick, Rhode Island

Other key details:

New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are home to the most kid-friendly attractions like zoos, museums and theaters. According to the survey the towns of Pearl City, Hawaii and West Valley City, Utah contain the fewest.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Akron, Ohio and Overland Park, Kansas lead the most affordable housing category while Miami and Long Beach, California, rank as one of the more expensive cities.

Among the cities surveyed, the highest percentage of families with young kids live in Aurora, Illinois, Laredo, Texas and Gilbert, Arizona; Birmingham, Alabama, Honolulu, Hawaii and Cape Coral, Florida, have the least.