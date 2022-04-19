Barbara Bush reveals her dad’s cute nickname for his namesake granddaughter

Like grandfather, like granddaughter!

Barbara Bush shared the sweet nickname that her dad, former President George W. Bush, gave to her 6-month-old daughter, Cora Georgia.

So sweet! Courtesy Barbara Bush

Bush said her dad got emotional when he heard that his new granddaughter’s middle name was a variation on his own.

“He cried, and he just now calls her C. George,” the new mom told Savannah Guthrie during a visit to TODAY, where she and her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, discussed their new children’s book, “The Superpower Sisterhood.”

She added that Cora Georgia definitely “takes after” her grandfather.

Bush shared several never-before-seen family photos featuring Cora Georgia during her visit to TODAY, including a sweet picture of the baby cuddling with former first lady Laura Bush.

Cora Georgia is clearly bonding with her grandparents. Courtesy of Barbara Bush

Back in October, the proud grandparents celebrated Cora Georgia’s birth on Instagram, the former president beaming as he cradled his swaddled granddaughter.

“With full hearts, @laurawbush and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” he wrote on Instagram. “Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine — not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

The former president has three grandchildren in addition to Cora Georgia. Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, are parents to Mila, 9, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2.

The name “Poppy” also has a sweet family connection. She was named after Jenna’s grandfather, former president George H.W. Bush, whose nickname was Poppy growing up.

Jenna recalled how emotional her late grandfather became when he learned about Poppy’s name.

“I FaceTimed my parents, who were with him, and I said, ‘Gampy, meet Poppy,’” she told Willie Geist on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in 2019.

“He was not expecting it, so he cried,’’ she said.