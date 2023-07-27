Teacher shares PSA about school supplies — and the item she calls her 'worst enemy'

You’ll want to pencil in time to watch a first grade teacher’s PSA about back-to-school supplies. Katie Alburger’s suggestions could save you money, and they might just help your kid succeed in the classroom.

In her TikTok video, Alburger, who lives in Virginia, is wandering the aisles at a local Target. It’s the perfect filming location because Alburger has props at the ready.

She begins by holding up a 12-inch wooden ruler.

“If your child’s school file list has a ruler, this is what they’re talking about,” she says. “Not a snap bracelet ruler that is going to end up hurting someone.”

You’re also going to want to avoid scented markers, glue sticks and crayons, as they’re a distraction, according to Alburger. Same with fuzzy headphones.

“And last but not least: pencil boxes,” Alburger says. “They need a basic pencil box … a fidget pencil box is going to become a toy — and your teacher’s worst enemy.”

Anticipating backlash, Alburger explains that kids can express their personalities through backpacks and lunchboxes.

“Yes to the regular glue sticks. One of my kids used scented glue as Chapstick. I teach 3rd,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “***immediately returns fidget pencil box*** 😭 thank you for this advice!!!”

"They’re very distractible, and you want to set them up for success,” she says of her students. Courtesy Katie Alburger

Alburger completely understands the appeal of the eye-catching items on shelves right now.

“But if you bring in pencils with puff balls on the ends, everyone is going to want to play with them,” Alburger tells TODAY.com. “We’re talking about 4- to 7-year-olds here — they don’t have great attention spans. They’re very distractible, and you want to set them up for success.”

She also stresses the importance of sticking to the teacher’s back-to-school supply list. Going rogue only creates problems.

“You’re going to save so much money and you’re helping your child,” Alburger says. “We want an environment where kids can learn and perform to the best of their capability without added distractions.”