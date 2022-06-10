Missing infant ‘Baby Holly’ has been found alive 41 years after her parents’ murder

Holly Marie Clouse, aka "Baby Holly," a missing infant whose parents were murdered in late 1980 or early 1981, has been found alive at age 42. Now police are investigating what role a "nomadic religious group" might have had in the cold case.

"Baby Holly has been located alive and well," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Thursday.

In 1981, two bodies were found in a wooded area in Houston. It wasn't until 2021 that they were identified through genetic testing as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr.

The young couple from Lewisville, Texas were the parents of a baby girl named Holly.

Family photo of Tina Gail Linn Clouse, Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and their baby girl, Holly. Identifinders International

Holly was not found alongside the bodies. Her extended family never stopped searching for her, along with any information related to her parents' disappearance. Holly's parents had not been in communication with their families since October 1980.

At a Thursday press conference, First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster said that young Holly had been dropped off at a church in Arizona by two women who identified themselves as members of a nomadic religious group.

"They were wearing white robes and they were barefoot," Webster said. "They indicated the beliefs of their religion included the separation of male and female members, practicing vegetarian habits and not using or wearing leather goods."

Webster said the women suggested they had "given up a baby before" at a laundromat.

It's believed that this group traveled through California, Texas and Arizona, particularly in Yuma, where female members were seen asking people for food in the early 1980s.

Donna Casasanta, the mother of Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and the grandmother of Holly Marie Clouse, poses with a portrait of the Clouse family in Edgewater, Florida. Patrick Connolly / Houston Chronicle via AP

In late 1980 or early 1981, Tina and Harold's families received a phone call from someone named "Sister Susan" in Los Angeles, Webster said.

Sister Susan told the families that the young couple had joined the religious group and "no longer wanted to have contact" with them.

Susan offered to return the couple’s car (which belonged to Harold's mother) to his family, who lived in Florida, for a fee.

The family agreed to meet several people at the Daytona International Speedway race track, but they also called the police, who purportedly took the robed people into custody. However, a police report for this incident was never found.

Pictured from left to right: Debbie Brooks, Christopher Casasanta, Donna Casasanta, Cheryl Clouse, Les Linn and Tess Welch at the gravesite of Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn Clouse in Houston, Texas. Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle via AP

"If you have any information regarding these murders, we ask that you come forward," Webster said. "We wish Holly the best, we're grateful that we found her, but we must continue with our purpose of finding who murdered this couple."

Another family raised Holly and, according to Webster, they are not suspects in this case.

Holly recently made contact with her biological family virtually. They will soon be united in person, thanks to financial help from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

"It was so exciting to see Holly. I was so happy to meet her for the first time," Holly's aunt, Cheryl Clouse, said in Thursday's news announcement. "It is such a blessing to be reassured that she is all right and has had a good life. The whole family slept well last night."

"I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it," added Holly's grandmother, Donna Casasanta. "We have found Holly.”

In response to TODAY Parents' request for comment, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said that “Holly appreciates all of the support she has received.”

“We request that you give her time and respect her privacy as she processes this very personal news about her biological family,” the center added. “We know that the public is anxious to hear directly from Holly but for now we ask for patience and time.”

