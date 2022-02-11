Arnold Schwarzenegger jokes being a grandfather is ‘the easiest thing’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been everything from a Hollywood movie star to the governor of California during his career, but now he is enjoying his easiest job of all.

The 74-year-old shared one aspect he particularly loves about the the grandfather life in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday.

"I’ll tell you one thing that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather," he said. "Because they come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, I put her on the horse, I put her with the dog, I play with the dog, and after two hours, they leave. Over. It’s fantastic, I tell you."

Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, are grandparents to 1-year-old Lyla, the daughter of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and husband Chris Pratt.

The “Predator” star has a miniature donkey and a miniature horse among several farm animals at his house, so entertaining Lyla is no problem.

Schwarzenegger Pratt is now pregnant with her second child but has been mum about whether the baby is a boy or a girl, at least with her father. He thinks her trust level in him keeping it a secret is probably as low as her level of trust in him to change Lyla's diapers.

"I really don’t know, but I do blow it a lot of times, absolutely correct, because I can’t shut my mouth, blah, blah, blah, and all that stuff," he said with a smile.

"It could easily be that they know," he continued. "I don’t think so because I remember that my wife never wanted to know. For us it was always a guessing kind of a game, and so I think because Katherine is a lot like Maria, I think that she probably would go in the same direction and not want to know. This is just a guess, and also she cannot trust me."

Schwarzenegger has gushed about being a grandfather since Lyla was born in August 2020, calling it "fantastic" in an appearance on Kimmel's show last year.