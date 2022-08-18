IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A volumizing mascara, cabinet organizers and 24 more essentials for your fall routine

Here are the 23 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

Whether you'll soon be dropping a child off at preschool for the first time or moving one into a college dorm, we know you can use a laugh. Grab your comfort food of choice and a cold beverage and join us!

Like looking into a crystal ball.

It's fine, I'm fine.

This must have been Picasso's process, too.

Mais, oui! Ordering McDonald's in French is much fancier than ordering McDonald's in English.

Drip... drip... drip...

Because, no.

Don't talk.

Accurate.

So. Painful. Help.

They're smarter than us.

It might help. Better check!

There's no escape.

Everyone will want to know my parenting secrets.

Truth.

Is this "getting old?"

Right up there with hanging stockings at Christmas.

So romantic!

Watch your back.

Please?

Oh, right.

Exactly.

How do we make this happen?

A "gift with purchase," you might say.

Related video:

USA Mullet Championships for kids is underway: See the finalists

Aug. 18, 202201:50
Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.