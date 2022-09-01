As you celebrate Labor Day this weekend, those of us who are now raising the results of another kind of labor day might need a little extra TLC.
Grab something off the grill and a cold beverage of your choice and laugh along with the funniest parents on Twitter this week!
I'm not lovin' it.
🎶 We're only getting older, baby... 🎶
Do as I say, not as I do.
What is life?
RIP my nose.
But seriously, the tear-aparts? No.
Winning. (Are we still saying "winning?")
What about this is not appealing?
My bad.
No, he cannot be more specific under any circumstances.
Please?
Not for amateurs.
I mean... same.
You're in trouble now.
I am not OK.
It's a lost cause.
Do not blow his cover!
It's OK. Really.
Big man on campus.
This was not in the vows.
The horror!
Accurate.
Related video: