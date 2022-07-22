See the 21 funniest parents on social media this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
By Allison Slater Tate

How are we doing, parents?

Don't answer that.

Instead, pull up a lounge chair, the frozen beverage of your choice, and a snack. We'll bring the laughs.

Mic drop.

... and they can't touch each other on the plate.

Gimme a break, kids.

Glittergate 2022.

Every. Day.

It's a fun game.

Valid.

Maybe next week, I can go to the dentist!

This can't be a good idea.

We'll be here a while, folks.

Farewell, "Icy." You were loved.

Expert level.

It could happen!

Where do all the forks go? Where?

That was a mistake.

It's important.

It's like Christmas around here!

That's what she said.

Worth it.

Unfortunately true.

Someone call Dante!

I can totally solve that problem, but I want you to do it.

