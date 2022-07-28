See the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These moms and dads of the internet made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

Are we there yet?

Gather 'round with a snack and a sippy cup and laugh with your fellow summer warriors, parents!

All the alarms!

Everything is an accomplishment, apparently.

Instant bestseller.

Same, mama raccoon. Same.

It's all urgent.

It counts!

Kids should be enough ID for parents.

Truth.

Every day.

How do I get some of that?

He deserves to shine!

Heh.

Think long and hard.

Winner takes all!

Reason for hope!

Right.

What could possibly go wrong?

TikTok is apparently full of magic.

We're probably safe.

Our real education!

Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.