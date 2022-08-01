IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter is attending Spelman College — and celebrates with the electric slide

“A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

By Drew Weisholtz

Angelina Jolie is so excited daughter Zahara is heading to college that she can’t keep still.

On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo on Instagram featuring 17-year-old Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, with other new students at Spelman College, while revealing her daughter will be attending the historically Black college this year.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” she captioned the photo that featured Zahara surrounded by future classmates. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Spelman is a liberal arts HBCU for women in Atlanta.

Jolie, meanwhile, appears to be thrilled with her daughter’s college choice. A video on TikTok captured her doing the electric slide in Los Angeles with alumni of Spelman and Morehouse College, another HBCU in Atlanta. 

Jolie can be seen trying to keep up and laughing before she gets a high-five from one of the men on hand.

Image: Angelina Jolie in a TikTok of her doing the electric slide in Los Angeles with alumni of Spelman and Morehouse College.
Angelina Jolie doing the electric slide in Los Angeles with alumni of Spelman and Morehouse College.Screenshot / TikTok

Dancing has a place in the Jolie house. In June, daughter Shiloh, 16, appeared in a video led by a group of dancers showing off their moves to Doja Cat’s “Vegas.” 

In addition to Zahara and Shiloh, Jolie shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

