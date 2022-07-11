Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh rock out at concert in Rome

Angelina Jolie is the ultimate cool mom!

The actor and philanthropist, 47, just rocked out with her 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at a concert in Rome on Saturday.

The mom and daughter rocked out the glam rock band Måneskin in Rome. Barbara Amendola / IPA via Shutterstock

They were among the more than 70,000 spectators who packed the city’s historic Circus Maximus venue to watch the Italian glam rock band Måneskin, winner of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Mom and daughter twinned in black tops as they watched the show, and in a video of the concert posted by a Shiloh Jolie-Pitt fan page on TikTok, they could both be seen moving to the music.

Shiloh is already famous for her dancing talents. Last month, she showed off her impressive hip-hop moves as part of an edited video from Hamilton Evans Choreography that showcased several dancers.

This talented teen is definitely one to watch, but it looks like she may be keeping her dancing training more private going forward.

After the clip of Shiloh dancing in June went viral, choreographer Hamilton Evans removed the footage of her performance from the compilation video.

“As requested by her family & lawyers, has been blurred out temporarily,” he wrote in a message on YouTube. “This is to respect … her privacy. Her focus is to train hard and improve while in a safe & controlled environment.”

Shiloh is one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children. Jolie and Pitt, who split in 2016, also share Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, who turn 14 this week.

While the kids make occasional public appearances with their famous parents, such as on the red carpet, Jolie and Pitt are known for keeping the details of their children’s lives largely private.

However, Jolie has opened up in the past about her kids, and her experiences as a parent, in more general terms.

“They’re pretty great people,” the actor told People last year, “and because there’s so many of them, I think they’ve had a very significant effect on each other. It’s not like I’m the head of anything. I’m very honest with my kids. And I’m very human with my kids.”