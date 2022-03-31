Andy Cohen says recent talk show game really upset his mom: Texts ‘were so brutal’

Is Andy Cohen’s mom his harshest critic?

The “Watch What Happens Live Host” says that while his mom, Evelyn, is a big fan, she’s also not shy when it comes to registering complaints about his talk show.

“I mean, she has very mixed reviews about my show,” Cohen, 53, said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Wednesday.

He shared that her most “recent gripe, which really she was "on for a while,” was about an episode from January featuring Laura Linney and Kristin Davis.

“Two great actresses, and my parents are big ‘Ozark’ fans — and we played a game called ‘Have They Crapped Their Pants?’ where I showed them a celebrity and they had to say, guess, whether the celebrity had, in fact, publicly admitted to crapping their pants,” Cohen said.

Linney and Davis seemed to have a great time on "Watch What Happens Live" earlier this year. Bravo

His mom, Cohen said, was not impressed by the irreverent game.

“My mom was so mad at me for smearing Laura Linney in that way and bringing her down to my level,” he joked. “The texts I got were so brutal and yeah, it was bad.”

But does he regret the decision to play the goofy game with Linney?

“No, because I think it’s the dichotomy of someone so brilliant as Laura Linney and playing the game with her,” he said. “No, I think we did the right thing and I’m sorry I upset my mother.”

Cohen's parents have visited his talk show before. Charles Sykes / Bravo

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen his mom’s hilariously brutal honesty. Cohen’s parents surprised their son on TODAY in 2019, visiting him via video chat for NBC's Bring Your Parents to Work Day.

Cohen had a beard at the time, and TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb asked his mom what she thought of the look.

“We hate his beard,” she answered said matter-of-factly, causing Hoda and Cohen to crack up. “He looks 10 years older. He’s so good looking … this isn’t good looking.”

His mother also shared some cute details about what Cohen was like as a little boy, revealing that he was “very talkative” and “very cute.”