Anderson Cooper shares rare family photo on son's birthday

Wyatt Maisani-Cooper is 2 and his dad is so proud!

"Wyatt is two years old today! It is hard to believe. He is sweet and funny, kind and caring," the television journalist wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Your Papa and brother and I love you sooooo much!"

Among the shared images, which shows the little boy drinking from a water bottle, enjoying a meal, and playing in a park with his little brother Sebastian, is a rare family photo including Cooper's co-parent Benjamin Maisani.

In 2020, the CNN anchor announced Wyatt's birth during an episode of "Anderson Cooper 360" saying on air, "On Monday I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud and it still kind of astonishes me. I'm a dad, I have a son and I want you to meet him." Cooper said he was "eternally grateful" for the surrogate who carried Wyatt.

In February, Cooper and Maisani welcomed their second child, who was also born through surrogacy. Both boys were given the last name Maisani-Cooper.

Cooper occasionally posts pics of his kids, and when he does, they tend to break Instagram. Viral posts include Wyatt's newborn shots — which Cooper captioned, "He likes naps and milk, bath time and being read to" — and a five-month update of the father and son in bed. "He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething," Cooper wrote.

And two months ago, Cooper posted a pic of Wyatt's bedtime routine complete with the book "Good Night Moon" writing, "Nothing is better than this."