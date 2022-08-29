Amy Schumer on leaving son for tour: ‘Am I crazy for doing this?’

All jokes aside, Amy Schumer is getting candid about leaving her son when she goes away on tour.

The 41-year-old comedian opened up in an interview with The New Yorker about life on a road while still making time for her mom duties.

The night before leaving to start on her "Whore Tour," bringing her quick wit across the nation, Schumer said she shared a moment with her son Gene, 3, who had fallen asleep on top of her.

“There are a limited number of nights where they’ll want to do this,” she said.

At her son's age, Schumer said "routine is so good for them," and even after preparing to leave her family multiple times, the goodbye doesn't get easier.

“I’m anticipating how awful it’s going to be saying goodbye to him, like, the third time I leave to go on the road. When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up.”

The "I Feel Pretty" star said she's seen children go from snuggling with their mother to becoming teenagers "who don't care to be handled." Her own mom is "always sneaking little touches," Schumer said, as she responds, "Mom, get off."

“I’m going to miss sixty-five nights of putting him to bed. I mean, what is that worth? Am I crazy for doing this? But then it’s, like, I have the opportunity to go and make all this money.”

Her latest tour is worth about $10 million, according to the publication. Schumer's husband, Chris Fischer, stays at home with Gene in Brooklyn, New York.

“With our life and her career and with Gene, it’s not really a conversation,” he said. “She tells us what’s going on, and Gene and I, we’re happy and willing and able, so far, to adapt.”

Although Fischer, whose cookbook won him a James Beard Award, is an award-winning chef, he told the publication that he can't have a restaurant with their family's lifestyle. For two years, however, he ran a popular spot on Martha's Vineyard.

“You can’t have a restaurant — or be in restaurants — and have a functioning family,” he said. “And Amy is the hardest-working person I’ve ever met. Like, she doesn’t stop.”

After co-hosting the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Schumer took a break from the laughs, posting a photo of herself napping with Gene on Instagram. She noted that she didn’t want to be disturbed from her sweet snooze in her caption.

“Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks,” wrote Schumer.

The photo gives a glimpse into her life as a mother, as Schumer is seen with her arm wrapped around Gene, as the two rest on a bed riddled with books, clothes and a sippy cup.

Schumer is starting her latest comedy tour on Saturday at a sold-out show in Hyannis, Massachusetts. Performances will run through Nov. 20, ending with an already sold-out act in San Diego, California.