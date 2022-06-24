IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 hot accessories for summer — starting at $7

Amy Schumer reveals the 'unfair' reason she once fired her doula

The comedian acknowledged feeling vulnerable after the birth of her now 3-year-old son Gene.
Amy Schumer said she once fired her postpartum doula for an "unfair" reason.
Amy Schumer said she once fired her postpartum doula for an "unfair" reason.Todd Owyoung / NBC / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Elise Solé

Amy Schumer once fired her doula for the most "unfair" reason, she says.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old comedian was as a guest on the "Podcrushed" podcast, hosted by actor Penn Badgley. During their chat, she shared a postpartum regret: Firing doula Domino Kirke, who is Badgley’s wife, after the 2019 birth of her son Gene.

Schumer planned to deliver at a birthing center, but she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (an extreme morning sickness disorder) and decided on a C-section at 39 weeks.

Schumer hired Kirke as a doula, someone to help support her through the birth and in the postpartum period. But their professional relationship was short-lived.

"I suddenly was like, 'I'm good and I don't need a postpartum doula anymore," Schumer said on the episode.

Related: Amy Schumer opens up to Hoda Kotb about the vulnerability of motherhood

“The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to her, after I had Gene and I was recovering from a C-section,” she told Badgley, “Domino is like a goddess. She’s an actual floating siren around the house. And she’s so lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member.”

Schumer continued, “And, I just felt so vulnerable that I was like, 'I can’t have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out.' I didn’t have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, 'I think you can’t come anymore.'"

In February, the "Trainwreck" star also showed vulnerability in an Instagram post.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," she wrote about her son.

Related: Amy Schumer on possibility of son being diagnosed with autism: ‘I’m not hoping either way’

She added, "Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

Related video:

Amy Schumer ‘sympathizes’ with her mom after becoming one herself

Jan. 26, 202115:00
Elise Solé

Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.