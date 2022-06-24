Amy Schumer reveals the 'unfair' reason she once fired her doula

Amy Schumer once fired her doula for the most "unfair" reason, she says.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old comedian was as a guest on the "Podcrushed" podcast, hosted by actor Penn Badgley. During their chat, she shared a postpartum regret: Firing doula Domino Kirke, who is Badgley’s wife, after the 2019 birth of her son Gene.

Schumer planned to deliver at a birthing center, but she was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (an extreme morning sickness disorder) and decided on a C-section at 39 weeks.

Schumer hired Kirke as a doula, someone to help support her through the birth and in the postpartum period. But their professional relationship was short-lived.

"I suddenly was like, 'I'm good and I don't need a postpartum doula anymore," Schumer said on the episode.

“The truth was, and this is pretty unfair to her, after I had Gene and I was recovering from a C-section,” she told Badgley, “Domino is like a goddess. She’s an actual floating siren around the house. And she’s so lovely, and when she touches you, like you just kind of melt. She was really a family member.”

Schumer continued, “And, I just felt so vulnerable that I was like, 'I can’t have this Botticelli goddess floating around my home when I am, like, bleeding out.' I didn’t have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home. I was like, 'I think you can’t come anymore.'"

In February, the "Trainwreck" star also showed vulnerability in an Instagram post.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," she wrote about her son.

She added, "Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

