Alec Baldwin explains why he and Hilaria keep having kids

If you’re surprised by Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s continually growing family — the Hollywood couple is expecting their seventh child — here’s your explanation.

“People ask why,” the 64-year-old actor wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a joyful video of one of his youngest children. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

Alec and Hilaria are the parents of Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, the last of whom was welcomed through surrogacy. Alec also shares 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex-wife Kim Basinger, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2002.

In March, Alec and Hilaria announced the unexpected news in an Instagram post that showed the excited reactions of their children. “Another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛,” Hilaria captioned her video. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The 38-year-old yoga teacher and podcast host added, “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

As Hilaria once told PopSugar. “I’m not a big planner. It was important to him to have kids soon, which I think was mostly because of our age difference,” she noted of their 26-year gap “After we got married, I originally said, ‘Why don’t we wait, we just got married.’ Then five months into our marriage, I found out I was pregnant with Carmen, and of course, I was really excited to be a mom” and the couple learned to thrive in their “wild” household — even through tragedy.

In 2019, the couple experienced two miscarriages, information that Hilaria has shared with her followers.

“So much of motherhood is waiting and realizing that there is so much beyond our control,” she captioned an April video in which she used a fetal doppler instrument to hear her unborn baby’s heartbeat. “As I approach the time when I lost the second baby in 2019, at 16 weeks, I get more nervous. I get asked all the time how to stay calm and make it through after loss. To be honest, it’s hard to stay calm, even if someone hasn’t experienced loss.”

She continued, “Learning to let go and understand we are in a nature system that is not always benevolent, has been a difficult and important lesson for me.”

For the moment, Hilaria is delighting in pregnancy by sharing pics of bump and her sweet babies — who, really, provide the only explanation we need.