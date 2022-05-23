Al Roker shares video of son's church sermon: 'Could not be prouder of who he is'

Al Roker’s son will soon set off to college, but the 19-year-old won’t just be moving away from home when he kicks off campus life.

He’ll also be moving away from the church he’s grown up in.

On Sunday, Nick Roker stood at the pulpit of New York’s St. James’ church and delivered a personal sermon that earned cheers from the congregation and pride from his parents.

"I wanted to share just a small part of our son, Nick’s, sermon today at church," Al wrote alongside a clip he posted to Instagram. "I could not be prouder of who he is and what he has accomplished. His parents are proud and I know his grandparents are looking down and are even prouder."

In the brief video, Nick spoke about the challenges and achievements that led him to this moment.

“Today I am 19 years old and about to graduate high school,” he said. “I have a learning disability, and I have worked extra hard to get to this point. This last semester, I earned all 'A's on my report card. It feels really good, but my accomplishments haven’t all been about school. They have also been about perseverance here at St. James.”

Nick Roker, with parents Al Roker and Deborah Roberts by his side, at New York's St. James' Church. alroker/ Instagram

Nick, who’s on the autism spectrum, explained that while school life was difficult at times, church never seemed that way.

“I have always felt loved and supported here,” he said. “I am happy and feel accomplished after each service. ... I feel empowered here and welcome. I am accepted here for who I am.”

As far as leaving for college goes, Nick admitted he’s “a little nervous." But he noted, “I’m also excited.”

“I’m going to miss St. James and all that I have done here, but I’ll still have this experience in my heart," he added. "And when I come back home, I plan to come back to church."

In the comments that followed Al’s post, members of his TODAY family raved about Nick’s sermon.

“Not sure how you could possibly have held it together watching your boy do that…what a privilege and he knocked it out of the park!!! 👏👏👏,” wrote Dylan Dreyer. “You must be beyond proud!!”

“Blown away!!” Savannah Guthrie cheered. “Go Nick go!!!”

In a post to her own Instagram, Nick’s mother, Deborah Roberts, referred to the day as a “Sentimental Sunday for this mama.”

"Please Allow me to bask and boast a bit about our beautiful youngest, Nick," she wrote. "After years of demonstrating what it means to show up, reach high and press on, Nick was chosen to speak about his journey @stjameschurchnyc today. Since childhood, Nick has had the kindest heart that is bursting with warmth and wonder and wide open optimism. In everything, including church services, Nick is all in. Any Challenge is an opportunity. We have learned so much from him."

She added, "We are bursting with pride."